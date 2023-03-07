 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Shaliza Dhami: 8 things to know about first woman IAF officer to command combat unit

Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

With over 15 years of experience, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has many firsts to her credit.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami was commissioned as a helicopter pilot in 2003. (Image credit: Vinod Tawde, ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the selection of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. With this, she became the first woman IAF officer who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

A Group Captain in the IAF is equivalent to a Colonel in the Army.

Here's what we know about Shaliza Dhami:

1.)  Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.