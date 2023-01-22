 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
8 months pregnant woman sacked by Google: 'Couldn't control shaky hands'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

Google has become the latest tech giant to announce mass layoffs after pandemic hiring spree. "We hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Google is letting go 12,000 workers amid a widespread tech gloom.

Google employees are taking to social media to share their stories amid the mass layoffs that will see 12,000 jobs eliminated.

Workers, including one with over a decade of association with Google, shared how their work accounts were abruptly deactivated post midnight.

One employee, a woman who is eight months pregnant, received the news of layoffs just a week before she was set to begin her maternity leave.

The California-based professional, a program manager with Google, was left stunned because she had received good performance reviews.

"My heart sank," she wrote in a LinkedIn post. "The first thought that came to my mind was “Why me? Why now?”. It was hard to process and digest."

She said had to take control of negative emotions, for the sake of her unborn baby. "But I could not control my shaky hands. It is such a mixed feeling," the woman said.