Google India lays off over 400 employees: Report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Google announced in January that it will cut 12,000 jobs around the world, because of changed economic realities.

Google had announced mass layoffs in January.

Google India terminated 453 employees late on February 16, according to a report by The Hindu Business Line.

Employees were informed of the layoffs through an email by Sanjay Gupta, the vice president and country head of Google India.

Soon, employees took to LinkedIn to share their personal accounts.

Among those was an accounts manager at Google.