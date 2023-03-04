 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 Summit: Jaishankar, Qin say border de-escalation is the way forward

Pranay Sharma
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Much of the rhetoric used by Qin is familiar to Indian leaders. The Chinese side has often used such language, especially when they are keen on normalising ties.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi (Image: ANI)

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his first meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, on Thursday on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi, in an attempt to lower the temperature at the border and normalise bilateral relations.

Sino-Indian relations have been severely strained for the past three years since the standoff between the two armies at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020.

India has held China’s unilateral attempt to change the status quo at the LAC responsible for disturbing the peace that had existed at the frontier for years.

The Chinese attempt, which was resisted by Indian troops, had led to the first violent clash between the two sides at the LAC in decades, and the death of more than 20 soldiers on each side.