CNN anchor apologises for saying Nikki Haley is 'past her prime'

Associated Press
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Republican leader Nikki Haley has announced her bid for the 2024 US presidential polls. CNN was hosting a discussion on her suggestion that politicians aged over 75 should take mandatory mental competency tests.

TV personality Don Lemon drew criticism for comment on Nikki Haley.

Don Lemon startled some colleagues on CNN’s morning show Thursday with his implication that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime.

Lemon, with “CNN This Morning” co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, was discussing Haley’s suggestion a day earlier that politicians over age 75 should be subject to mandatory mental competency tests. President Joe Biden is 80 while another GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, is 76.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said, explaining why he was “uncomfortable” with the age discussion. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

“Prime for what?” Harlow replied.