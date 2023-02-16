Nikki Haley: 'I am proud daughter of Indian immigrants'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley arrives on stage at her first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley, who formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on Wednesday, introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants pitching a new future for the Republican party.

The former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations is now the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid.

Noting that her parents were in the audience Nikki Haley said, "My parents left India in search of a better life. They found it in Bamberg, South Carolina, with a population of 2,500. Our little town came to love us... but it wasn't always easy. We were the only Indian family."

"Nobody knew who we were, what we were, or why we were there. But my parents knew. And every day, they reminded my brothers and my sister that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America," she added.

Haley's parents hail from rural Punjab and they moved to Amritsar before emigrating to America in the early 1960s. Haley has often been heard talking about her Indian heritage, something that she even leaned into in a video declaring her candidacy on Tuesday.

"I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different," she says in the video. "But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities.'"

"I know America is better than all the division and distractions that we have today," Haley told several hundred supporters in Charleston, South Carolina. "And I'm confident that the American people agree. We're ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future."

One of her supporters, Adam Caldwell, had driven almost 400 kilometers from neighboring North Carolina to celebrate his 30th birthday at the event and told AFP that Haley, a child of Indian immigrants, embodied the "American dream."

"Her parents were immigrants. They came here and they started a life here and now they see their daughter running for the highest position in the country."

