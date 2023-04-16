 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brief history of Atiq's killers: From everyday crime to a big don's murder

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

The alleged assailants, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj, were arrested by policemen accompanying the Ahmad brothers.

The three men who carried out the attack on the gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf while posing as media persons told police they did this to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

The names of at least two of them already figure in the records of police stations in the state. But for nothing as audacious as the almost point-blank shooting of the two brothers as they were being escorted into a Prayagraj hospital Saturday night for a medical check-up, while the cameras rolled.

The alleged assailants, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj, were arrested by policemen accompanying the Ahmad brothers.

Tiwari was injured in the cross-fire, which also hurt a policeman.