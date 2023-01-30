Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi play with snow in Kashmir as Bharat Jodo Yatra ends

The curtains fell on Congress' five-months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) in snow-covered Srinagar on January 30. The mood was cheerful, with Rahul Gandhi greeting crowds of supporters and entering a snow fight with sister and party colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The siblings were seen throwing snowballs at each other and embracing, in photos shared on Congress' official Twitter account.

"Some moments of belongingness amid snowfall in Srinagar," the party tweeted. "When you set out for a noble cause, with noble intentions, and when the closing hour comes and it seems that the step has been firmly placed, an enthusiasm is born within you."





Another tweet showed Bharat Jodo Yatra participants singing and dancing in the picturesque setting. "This is the celebration of uniting India," the party said.





Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra, that covered over 4,000 kms across 12 states and two union territories. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and culminated in Kashmir. The Congress hoisted the national flag at its Srinagar headquarters to mark the end of the march Ahead of the event, Gandhi said the unity march gave India an "alternative vision". Many senior Congress leaders, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, activists and even celebrities joined Gandhi on his country-wide march.