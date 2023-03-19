 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amritpal Singh issue: Habeas corpus petition moved in HC seeking his 'release'

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

Petitioner Imaan Singh Khara, an advocate, claimed that Amritpal has been "illegally and forcibly" detained by the police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Sunday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a habeas corpus petition seeking the "release" of radical preacher Amritpal Singh from the alleged illegal custody of the police.

The development comes amid the Punjab Police action against the Khalistan sympathizer and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Khara, who is the legal advisor of Amritpal and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De', apprehended threat to Amritpal's life. The petitioner prayed for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the spot if the detenue is found in illegal custody.