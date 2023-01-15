 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIT graduate sacked by Amazon after 6-month stint: 'Never wanted to...'

Amazon will cut as many as 18,000 jobs, amid a series of mass layoffs across the tech sector.

Harsh, a computer science graduate, posted about being laid off on LinkedIn. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Amazon's mass layoffs have left professionals scrambling for new opportunities. In India, the company is expected to sack 1,000 employees this month. Many have already received termination notices.

Workers are taking to LinkedIn to share personal accounts of the layoffs and request their networks to connect them with potential opportunities.

One of the posts was from an IIT graduate Harsh, who works as a software development engineer in Bengaluru. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Amazon in July 2022.

Before that, he was an intern with the company, for three months in 2021.

"(I) never wanted to start my 2023 on this (note)," he wrote in his post. "But as a part of Amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently."