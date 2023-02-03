 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All about Jo Johnson and Elara Capital, UK firm with Adani ties

Elara Capital's asset management business is under the spotlight after US short seller Hindenburg Research linked Mauritius-based funds run by the London firm with Gautam Adani’s Adani Group companies.

Jo Johnson had joined Elara Capital in June 2022. (Image credit: www.jo-johnson.com)

Jo Johnson, younger brother of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, resigned from his post as a non-executive director of UK company Elara Capital on February 1. The UK-based investment firm has been under scrutiny over its links with the now-withdrawn Adani Enterprises Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

He resigned from the company on the same day as the Adani Group announced the withdrawal of the FPO.

Jo Johnson: former investment banker and journalist

A member of the Conservative Party, Jo Johnson is a House of Lords peer.