 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Air India bans Shankar Mishra, accused in pee-gate incident, for 4 months

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

The other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comes out with its judgement on the matter, sources said.

Shankar Mishra was banned for just 30 days after the news broke earlier this month but the order has now been extended by a further four months.

Air India on January 19 banned accused Shankar Mishra for four months in connection with the pee-gate incident on an international flight, airline officials said.

Mishra had earlier been banned for 30 days after news of the incident, in which he allegedly urinated on a woman passenger, broke earlier this month. The order has now been extended by a further four months.

Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comes out with a ruling on the matter, sources said.

ALSO READ: MC Exclusive | Whiff of instigation, contradictory versions emerge in Air India pee-gate event

The airline has also filed an internal report on the matter with the DGCA.
Mishra allegedly urinated on another passenger while in a drunken state on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
Delhi police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on the complaint of the woman.

Commenting on the development, an Air India spokesperson said,“The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger” and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).