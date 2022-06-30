 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus gets USFDA's final approval for Lacosamide injection

Ayushman Kumar
Jun 30, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Lacosamide injection is used to treat partial-onset seizures.

Representative Image

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited on June 30 received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lacosamide injection, used to treat partial-onset seizures.

Lacosamide injection also used with other medicines to treat primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures.

"It acts on the Central Nervous System (CNS) to reduce the number and severity of seizures. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, India," Zydus lifesciences said.

As per IQVIA, Lacosamide Injection has a market size of $50 million.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
TAGS: #lacosamide injection #USFDA #Zydus
