What Elon Musk might have done had he not dropped out of Stanford

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once planned to study at Stanford University. He had visited the campus in 1995 to meet with his prospective professor.

But he dropped out of the prestigious university in California just a few days after enrollment, according to Torque News. Now, a recent interview of his has re-established his contact with the institution.

William Nix, a professor from Stanford's Materials Science Department, wrote to Musk after finding himself mentioned in the interview titled "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1".

In the interview, the Tesla boss spoke about his meeting with the professor and went on to discuss the problems associated with using Silicon for anodes of lithium batteries.

Nix agreed with Musk's views, describing them as "spot on".

"About 10 years ago, we at Stanford did research on the very issues you described," the professor wrote. "It seems like you read all of our papers."

Nix elaborated on an idea to solve the problems Musk spoke about.

"For all I know, someone may have patented that idea," the professor wrote, adding that Musk could have done research in the field had he not dropped out of Stanford.

"I thought you would like to hear about the work you might have done," the professor told Musk.

After sharing the letter on Twitter, Musk joked that he would have to change his postal address.

Musk went on to set up six companies, including EV (Electric vehicle) pioneer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX. He is the world's richest person, with a net worth of over $260 billion.