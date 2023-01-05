 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Air India said on inaction after DGCA notice over drunk passenger urinating on woman

Jan 05, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Air India said that the aggrieved passenger had initially demanded action against the offender but rescinded her request after a mutual understanding between them, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India over a shocking incident when an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a passenger - a woman in her 70s - on a New York to Delhi flight in a business class horror show that has caused a massive outrage. After the notice, Air India has responded, sources said, listing all measures taken on the flight after the horrifying act.

“The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival, however subsequently rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to sort the matter out between them,” the airline said in its response.

“Cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing,” the airline further added.

According to sources, Air India cited that the cabin crew assisted the elderly passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers. The woman, in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, stated that she was not allocated a different seat and had to take a crew seat for the rest of the flight as she refused to sit in her soiled, urine-soaked seat.

Just a day ago, the airline slapped a ban on the male passenger, reportedly a Mumbai resident in his 50s, for 30 days – the maximum they can – as a “first step” in the matter.