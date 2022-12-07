 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Viatris acquisition allows us to offer a full solution to healthcare systems globally: Biocon Biologics CEO 

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Biosimilars are clearly the answer to some of the challenges before global healthcare agencies, says Shreehas Tambe.

Biocon, founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, recently appointed Shreehas Tambe as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics Limited.

Tambe’s appointment comes after Biocon Biologics successfully completed its multi-billion-dollar (USD) acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris Inc.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Tambe said that the much-awaited acquisition by Biocon Biologics provides the company direct commercial capabilities and supporting infrastructure in advanced markets and several emerging markets, bringing it closer to patients.

Edited excerpts:

What can you tell us about the deal your company just closed with Viatris Inc? What are the ambitions from here on?