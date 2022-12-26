 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

What is 'bomb cyclone', that caused extreme cold weather in US

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

An unprecedented, powerful blizzard has swept the United States, causing over 30 deaths and knocking out power for a million homes.

Buffalo in New York has been the worst hit.

A fierce blizzard in the United States has brought on dangerously low temperatures and snow as deep as 43 inches, causing over 30 deaths and leaving more than a million homes without power.

The storm's effects are being felt from the Great Lakes near the Canadian border to Rio Grande near the Mexican border, news agency AP reported.

Buffalo in New York has been the worst hit, with gusting winds and thick snow crippling emergency services.

The extreme cold conditions have been caused by a phenomenon called a "bomb cyclone".

This event occurs when there is a collision between a warm and a cold one air mass, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

In a bomb cyclone or bombogenesis, there is a rapid drop in pressure --  at at least 24 millibars over 24 hours.