What’s next? Elon Musk’s old mail calling Instagram 'weak sauce' piques internet

Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter has succeeded and now several social media users are suggesting that he set his sights on another popular platform -- Meta-owned Instagram.

Their suggestion was a response to a reported old e-mail response of Elon Musk, in which he described Instagram as weak sauce -- something of poor or disappointing quality. A screenshot of that mail was shared by a Twitter handle named Internal Tech Emails.

“Will tweet as I wish and suffer the consequences,” Musk had said in 2018, in response to a mail with the subject line “WSJ Story on Combating Tesla Critica”.

He had added: “So it goes. I deleted my Instagram. Weak sauce.”

On April 25, before the announcement of the $44 billion deal for Twitter's acquisition, the Tesla boss revisited Internal Tech Emails' tweet to leave a response.

"The Instagram curse: Water everywhere, yet always thirsty," he said.

Musk's tweet soon caught attention. "Is Instagram on the cards now?" asked a Twitter user named Meera.

Another user had the same query.

"Buy Instagram and delete it for the sake of humanity," a third person said.

Another user tweeted: "Elon Musk called it".

Others expressed agreement with Musk's views on Instagram. "This is true. I stopped using Instagram like 4 years ago," said a lawyer named AJ Delgado.

Musk, while announcing his deal with Twitter, said that he wanted to make the platform better than ever.

"....by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he added. "Twitter has tremendous potential -- I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Musk has promised to foster free speech on Twitter. Many users have urged him ensure that the change in Twitter's content moderation rules do not lead to the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation.