Top Infibeam executive R Srikanth, wife allegedly killed by driver after US return

R Srikanth, the head of corporate finance at finance company Infibeam, and his wife were allegedly murdered by their driver in Mylapore in Chennai on May 7, according to reports.

Srikanth has also previously served as the chief financial officer of Jio Infocomm and Polaris Financial Technology Limited.

Srikanth and his wife Anuradha had just returned to India after visiting their daughter in the United States, The Hindu reported.

Their driver, Krishna, had picked them up from the airport around 3.30 am on Saturday.

A few hours after their arrival, their daughter tried calling them but found their phones switched off, according to the report. She informed a relative, who went to the couple's home, and upon finding them missing, alerted the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found bloodstains in some of the rooms of the couple's home. By that time, the suspect had fled in Srikanth's car.

Cops found out through his call details and FastTag messages that he was driving along the Chennai-Kolkata highway, The Times of India reported. They put out an alert for him. When he reached Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, the state police arrested him.

In police custody, the man confessed to having killed the couple, stolen their valuables and buried their bodies in a farmhouse. A team took out the bodies and sent them to a hospital.