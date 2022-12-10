 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Crypto news site CEO borrowed millions of dollars from SBF, bought property in the Bahamas: Report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Michael McCaffrey of The Block website failed to report the loans to his team, who is livid about him compromising its credibility.

Sam Bankman-Fried loaned millions of dollars to an independent cryptocurrency news website, with its CEO failing to disclose them to his team, Axios reported.

The revelations have raised questions about the credibility of The Block website, that has been extensively covering the FTX collapse.

According to Axios, Michael McCaffrey, who has now stepped down as the CEO of The Block, received two loans from Alameda Research totalling $27 million for the restructuring of his company. A third loan, of $16 million, was partially used by McCaffrey to purchase property in the Bahamas -- from where FTX was run.

Bobby Moran, the chief revenue officer of The Block, confirmed the transactions to Axios.

In a statement later, Moran said The Block's team was shocked and disappointed by the revelations.

"Mike’s (Michael McCaffrey's) decision to take out a loan from SBF and not disclose that information demonstrates a serious lack of judgment. It undermines The Block’s reputation and credibility, especially that of our reporters and researchers, as well as our efforts at industry-leading transparency," he said.