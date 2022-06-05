Tamil Nadu cop, caught on video slapping Swiggy delivery agent, transferred

A traffic police officer in Tamil Nadu has been caught on video slapping a Swiggy delivery agent by the side of a road.

The incident took place in Coimbatore on June 4. The delivery person had tried to stop a van which had hit a pedestrian and the officer got upset by the commotion that it caused, India Today reported.

Mohanasundaram, the Swiggy agent, kept his bike in front of the van. The cop, Sathishkumar, then proceeded to slap him twice and took away his keys.

However, another report provided a different version of the episode. According to The New Indian Express, the van had hit the delivery executive's scooter at a signal. As the erring driver tried to flee, the agent stopped and confronted him.

The agent even asked the cop to intervene but he attacked him instead.

"When I tried to clarify the situation, the policeman started to assault me publicly," Mohanasundaram told The New Indian Express.

He filed a complaint against the cop, after which he was transferred police control room. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, trying to explain his actions, the cop said he had been under pressure to clear roads for some incoming VIP convoys.

"I did not favour the private school bus and it happened accidentally. I apologised to the person immediately," the cop was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.