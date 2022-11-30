 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore sourcing nurses from outside including India

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

Singapore is also attempting to replace nurses lost to other nations during the pandemic, including by dangling bigger pay packets, but retention is an issue with some of these nurses eyeing a move to other countries due to difficulties settling down here, Channel News Asia reported on Wednesday.

Amid growing global demand for nurses, Singapore has a competitive edge owing to its proximity to source countries such as the Philippines and India as well as relatively painless application process, according to healthcare workers and experts.

According to the Singapore Nursing Board, foreign-trained nurses who wish to work in Singapore must sit for a licensure examination and undergo a competency assessment.

This is unlike other countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom, where foreigners seeking employment may also need to take extra steps such as an English language test.

The cost of each test typically ranges between USD180 to USD325, depending on where they sit for it, which may deter some from applying to such countries, according to the Channel report.

"Nurses have many more options today than they had previously because the pandemic has compelled everyone to basically prioritise nurses," said Associate Professor Jeremy Lim from the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.