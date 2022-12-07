 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC head

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

A search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the oil ministry, zeroed in on Arun Kumar Singh after interviewing six candidates on August 27.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of oil refining and marketing company BPCL, was on Wednesday appointed chairman and managing director of ONGC — the first instance of a retired person being appointed the head of a Maharatna PSU.

"The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for appointment of Arun Kumar Singh, ex-CMD, BPCL as Chairman, ONGC for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post," an official order said.

PTI first reported of Singh's appointment on November 17. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is India's top oil and gas producer.

A mechanical engineer from National Institute of Technology, Patna, Singh was Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from October 2018 to September 2021, after which he was elevated as chairman and managing director of the company.

Singh retired as BPCL head 13 months later in October 2022.

A search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the oil ministry, zeroed in on Singh after interviewing six candidates on August 27.