Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Date, time and schedule

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Panels, speeches and cultural programmes will take place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to mark the day.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

India will observe  on January 9 to honour the contributions and achievements of the diaspora. The date commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa in 1915.

Once in two years, a convention is organised to mark the day. This year, the event is taking place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is a three-day conference that began with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 8.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. Here is how the day will progress: 

The programme will begin at 10.30 am with a welcome address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

After him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take the stage. His speech will be followed by those from the guests of honour -- the presidents of Suriname and Guyana.

Then, a commemorative postal stamp bearing the words "Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen" (Go Safe, Be Trained) will be released.