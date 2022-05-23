PM Modi arrives in Japan for Quad summit. A glimpse of what’s in store for 2-day visit

which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among member nations and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

This is the third Quad leaders’ summit which is all set to be held on May 24. It will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

It marks the fourth interaction of Quad leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, which was followed by their first in-person summit at the United States in September 2021. A virtual meeting of Quad leaders was also organised in March 2022.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Quad summit will see the world leaders review progress of previous Quad initiatives, identify new areas for collaboration and provide strategic guidance for future collaboration.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," Modi tweeted after arriving in Japan for his fifth visit to the country in the last eight years.

After landing in Tokyo, PM Modi shared pictures of members of the Indian community in Japan lined up to welcome him. Modi interacted with children outside the hotel in Tokyo. He also saw the drawing of a young girl and signed an autograph for her during his interaction with the children.

PM Modi then interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. Prime Minister Modi asked him from where he learnt Hindi and praised him for his fluency in the language.



"In Japan, I will participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," Modi had said in his departure statement. "We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," said Modi, whose visit to Japan is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the past, Quad leaders have implemented initiatives in areas like climate, infrastructure, space and Covid. Covid vaccines were delivered to Cambodia and Thailand under the Quad Vaccine Partnership.

(With inputs from PTI)