Noida woman, caught on camera abusing, assaulting security guard, arrested | Watch

A woman is seen abusing security guards, manhandling and physically assaulting one of them and making indecent gestures on camera in a Noida residential society, in an expletive-filled video, now viral on social media. She has been arrested and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The woman, identified as Bhavya Rai, was allegedly angry after there was a delay on opening the gates of the building post which she exited her car and abuse the guards. She was reportedly inebriated but the police have not yet tested her for this.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairman Swati Maliwal shared the outrageous video on Twitter on Sunday.

“This woman is openly abusing this guard in a display of hooliganism and is using expletives. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice Strict action is necessary against this woman,” Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

Viewers discretion is advised for the following video. The clip has coarse language, indecencies and violence.

Later, she shared another video of the woman walking with police officers after her arrest.

“The end of insolence and hooliganism was like this,” read her tweet in Hindi.

The woman was exiting Jaypee Greens Wishtown society in Noida's Sector 126 when the delay in opening the gates irked her off.

At one point, the woman is seen telling the guard that he should respect women, following the sentence with an expletive.

The guard tells her, “Aap izzat kar rahi hai (Are you respecting me)?” after which abuses him further, makes indecent gestures and pulls one him by his uniform.

The frustrated, angry and insulted guard, after being dragged around by his uniform, takes off his identity card and is seen to be saying, “Don’t need a job like this”.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate tweeted in Hindi an update on the case.

“The woman, who assaulted and misbehaved with the security guard in Jaypee Greens Wish Town under the police station Sector-126 Noida, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” read the tweet.

"Noida Woman" has also been trending on Twitter after the video went viral with many demanding strict action against the woman.