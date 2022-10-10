Mulayam Singh Yadav no more, PM Modi leads tributes: ‘Humble and grounded leader’

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at 82, his son Akhilesh Yadav announced on October 10.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health had been deteriorating over the past few months. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram a week ago. Yadav was in the Intensive Care Unit and was administered life-saving drugs.

Politicians across party lines took to Twitter to mourn the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Yadav as a "humble and grounded leader".

"He was sensitive to people’s problems," Modi said. "He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."





President Droupadi Murmu said: "The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary."

Also read:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP founder, dies

RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav | All you need to know about the Samajwadi Party patriarch

The Congress said Yadav's death was an irrepairable loss to Indian politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences to Yadav's family.

Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin remembered Yadav as one of the tallest figures in Indian politics. "Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals," he said. "His death is an irreparable loss."

The Rashtriya Lok Dal described his demise as "heartbreaking". "May God place the departed soul at his feet," they said. "Heartfelt tribute."

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work and service."

Sports stars also paid tributes to Yadav.

"Rest in peace Pahlwan ji," boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.