Man’s appointment as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer' sparks debate

Scotland took a pathbreaking decision earlier this week to make period products free for all, drawing applause from around the world, but an appointment related to that legislation has now sparked criticism.

In the country's Tay region, local authorities have appointed a man as the country's first "period dignity officer" to help implement the landmark legislation. Many argued that the position should have been given to a woman, CNN reported.

The official, Jason Grant, will head a campaign to create awareness about the new law and take care of allocation of funds, the BBC reported.

Among those who criticised his appointment was Czech–American tennis star Martina Navratilova. On Twitter, she described it as "f**king ridiculous".

"Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd," she added.

Susan Dalgety, a Scotland-based women's rights campaigner, said: "I have no idea why anyone thought it was a good idea to appoint a bloke as the country’s first period dignity officer (terrible job title)." English actor Frances Barber, who described herself as a lover of Scotland, said she was fuming.

The Scotland government has denied any role in grant's appointment.

"Some local authorities are appointing staff to ensure they are complying with their new duties and making free products in line with the act," a government spokesperson told the BBC.

On the other hand, a period hygiene group, comprising representatives from several Scottish colleges, said Grant, who has earlier served as a student wellbeing officer, was the strongest candidate for the position.

"The role builds on some fantastic work which has been gathering speed across the Tay region for several years, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds," a spokesperson for the group told the BBC.