Live News: UN Secy General urges Sri Lanka party leaders to 'embrace spirit of compromise'

Live News Updates July 14: Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually today at 4:00 pm

-In his first major tour in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15, according to media reports