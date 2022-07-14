Live News: UN Secy General urges Sri Lanka party leaders to 'embrace spirit of compromise'

Live News Updates July 14: It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed, said UN Secretary General António Guterres
Live News Updates July 14: Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually today at 4:00 pm
-In his first major tour in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15, according to media reports
Live News Updates July 14: UN Secy Gen urges Sri Lanka leaders to 'embrace spirit of compromise'
-''I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition'', said UN Secretary General António Guterres.
Live News Updates July 14: Security tightened in Ladakh for Dalai Lama's one-month stay; China upset
-In his first major tour in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15, according to media reports
-According to Hindustan Times, Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s private secretary, said on Wednesday, that he will leave for Leh on Thursday. “He will be staying at Choglamsar village on the banks of the Indus river and impart teaching to Buddhists and local communities. So far, it has not been decided how long he will stay there. We will know about that after he reaches the village that is at a high altitude. It depends on how he feels there.”
Live News Updates July 14: Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest: Reuters
-Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.
-Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50. Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.
Live News Updates July 14: PM Modi to participate in I2U2 virtual leaders' Summit today at 4:00 pm
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually today at 4:00 pm, according to news agency ANI.
Live News Updates July 14:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all news updates today on July 14, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!