Mining lease case: EC to hear Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's counsel today

The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hear the legal counsel for Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under electoral law.

When the EC had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought his disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."

The BJP as the petitioner in the case had asserted that Soren violated the provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with regard to a government contract while in office.

Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the EC had in May issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act as it is alleged that owning the lease violates this law.

Soren's legal team, however, has maintained that Section 9A of the Act does not apply to the case and cited a Supreme Court ruling. While hearing such cases, the EC works as a quasi-judicial body.