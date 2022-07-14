English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mining lease case: EC to hear Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's counsel today

    When the EC had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought his disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."

    PTI
    July 14, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

    The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

    The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hear the legal counsel for Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under electoral law.

    When the EC had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought his disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."

    The BJP as the petitioner in the case had asserted that Soren violated the provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with regard to a government contract while in office.

    Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the EC had in May issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act as it is alleged that owning the lease violates this law.

    Soren's legal team, however, has maintained that Section 9A of the Act does not apply to the case and cited a Supreme Court ruling. While hearing such cases, the EC works as a quasi-judicial body.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Election Commission #Hemant Soren #India #Mining lease case
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 08:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.