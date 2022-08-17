List of gifts conman Sukesh Chandrashekar gave actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar had been in the news for her ties to the conman.

Chandrashekar, facing extortion charges amounting to over Rs 200 crore, had gifted the Sri Lankan actor several expensive gifts which have also been seized by authorities.

From the money Chandrashekar allegedly made from extorting high-profile people, including the family of former Ranbaxy promoters, he gave 36-year-old Fernandez gifts amounting to nearly Rs 6 crore.

Here is a list of the gifts the conman gave Fernandez.



A horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each.

Several designer bags from Gucci and Chanel.

Expensive crockery.

Designer clothes and gym wear.

Expensive Louis Vuitton shoes.

Diamond jewellery sets and earrings.

Expensive Hermes bracelets.

A mini Cooper which Fernandez said she has returned.

He also loaned her sister in the US $1,73,000 and gave her a BMW car.

Rolex watch.

Rs 15 lakh to her brother in Australia.

The sensational case grabbed headlines last year after Chandrashekar listed all the gifts he had given Fernandez in a statement. The actor was questioned several times by the ED after and her assets worth Rs 7 crore were seized

She was also reportedly in “regular contact” with the conman before his arrest on August 7 last year.