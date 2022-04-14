Imran Khan can take Navjot Sidhu's place on Kapil Sharma show, says ex-wife Reham Khan

Imran Khan has “comedic talent” and would be a fitting replacement of politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on “The Kapil Sharma Show”, the former Pakistan prime minister’s ex-wife Reham Khan told a journalist on video in her latest stinging attack on the ousted PM.

In her inexorable sarcastic remarks, Reham Khan didn’t shy away from launching an all-out attack on Imran Khan, who recently became the only Pakistan premier to be lose a no-confidence vote in a dramatic midnight ouster.

She starts off by saying Khan has become very emotional and that India should make a place for him. When asked by the journalist where in India should her ex-husband go, Reham Khan smiles and says “Bollywood”.

“I believe he can give an Oscar-winning performance.”

When asked if Khan should be cast as a hero or villain, she said it’s his choice adding that in Bollywood heroes take up negative roles and villains are also seen paying the lead.

Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist, then adds that Imran Khan has a comedic talent and can perform in a troupe in India. “If not, Kapil Sharma show is available”.

She then refers to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who used to be a regular on “The Kapil Sharma Show” until a couple years ago, and said “Paaji’s place is empty.” Actor Archana Puran Singh has replaced Sidhu on the popular comedy show that has a huge fan following across the world.

“Now he has even started sher-o-shayari,” she said referring to Sidhu and Khan’s (recent) penchant for musical poetry.

“And he has a good relationship with Paaji, so I assume they can reach a sharing agreement,” Khan says and smiles. Imran Khan, a former World Cup winning cricketer and Navjot Singh Sidhu have had close ties commencing from their cricketing days. Sidhu has faced bitter criticism over the issue, and has routinely shrugged it off and even called Khan his “elder brother”.

The journalist speaking to Reham Khan finally turns to the camera with an appeal for comic Kapil Sharma.

"Kapil Sharma, I am sure you are listening to Reham and watching the show. She is requesting that you definitely call Imran Khan on your show,” he says.

Reham Khan has relentlessly criticized her ex-husband over the years, calling Imran Khan “mini Trump”, “delusional” and a “celebrity diva” in recent tirades.

Imran Khan and Reham Khan divorced in 2015.