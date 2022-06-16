 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for asthma in India

Ayushman Kumar
Jun 16, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

The company said the drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol and variable doses of Mometasone to be taken once daily.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the India launch of novel fixed-dose combination drug Indacaterol + Mometasone under the brand name Indamet for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma.

“We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet®, which is the first of its kind in India offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma,” Alok Malik, head, India formulations, Glenmark, said.

The pharma major said they are the first company in India to market the fixed-dose combination of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist, and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the Drug Controller General of India.

Asthma, a major non-communicable disease, affects over 34 million children and adults in India.

 

