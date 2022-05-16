From Panasonic employee to Uber rider: Kolkata woman’s story

The coronavirus pandemic caused massive jobs losses across the world, forcing people to make drastic switches to new and often unfamiliar roles to support their families.
In Kolkata, a woman sacked from electronics giant Panasonic had to start riding a scooter for Uber. Her story was shared on LinkedIn by a man who rode with her.
Ranabir Bhattacharyyaa, a writer, said in his post that last week, he had booked an Uber two-wheeler for a quick ride across Kolkata. The driver who came to pick him up was Moutushi Basu – a woman in her early 30s.
During his conversation with Basu, Bhattacharyyaa learnt that she worked with Panasonic before the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
“She lost her job in the Covid phase like lakhs of Indians,” the man added in his post.
Left with no other choice, Basu became an Uber rider. The job entailed braving rains in Kolkata.
Bhattacharyyaa asked Basu if she had any experience riding scooters during drizzle. “I don't have any other choice now to run my family,” she told him.
The man said Basu did not ask for extra money for driving him around in the rain. “May the force be with her,” he added.
One of Bhattacharyyaa’s followers said she had also met Basu. “Have had the privilege to ride with her twice,” she added. “I felt extremely safe and was so proud of her dedication. Loved her confidence and zeal.”
Another user said: “While covid has definitely devastated lives, it has also brought up heroes who have overcome challenges and come out of their comfort zones to support their families and loved ones. Hats off to Moutushi Basu and people like her, who are an inspiration to all.”