Delhi: Want to continue availing power subsidy? You may need to do this from next month

The power consumers in the national capital will likely have to fill in a form from the next month to continue enjoying the benefit of Delhi government’s subsidy scheme or opt out of it, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month announced that power subsidy after October 1 would be given to only those consumers who opt for it.

Officials said the forms, both in soft and hard versions, will be made available to the consumers with “yes” and “no” options about seeking subsidy or giving it up after October 1.

“The power department has prepared a proposal about how the consumers’ response about having benefit of subsidy or surrendering it will be gathered. It is expected to be operationalised from July after approval of the competent authority,” said a senior Delhi government officer.

The consumers may get the form with their printed details from next month, along with their electricity bill, in which they will have to write “yes” or “no” about getting subsidy, he said.

Also, the power discoms (distribution companies) through their official portals will gather response of consumers in a digital format. A majority of consumers in Delhi, over 80 per cent, pay their electricity bills through digital mode, officials said.

A campaign is also planned to be launched by the government to create awareness among the consumers that they will get subsidy after October 1, only if they demand it.

Kejriwal had earlier said that the money saved from subsidy surrendered by the consumers could be spent on upgrading schools and hospitals in Delhi.

According to official figures, there are 58.18 lakh power consumers in Delhi out of which 47.11 lakh are benefitted from Kejriwal government’s subsidy scheme.

The beneficiaries include 30.39 lakh domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units electricity per month and get 100 per cent subsidy. There are 16.60 lakh consumers whose monthly consumption is 201-400 units and who get up to Rs 800 as subsidy.

The option given to financially-able consumers to surrender subsidy is expected to help lower the subsidy amount that has been rising over the years, the officials said The Delhi government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for payment of power subsidy in 2022-23. In 2020-21, the government had set aside Rs 3,090 crore for the purpose.

The Kejriwal government in August 2019 announced the free electricity scheme for consumers, in keeping with the Aam Aadmi Party’s poll promise.