Content creation, no more a side hustle for doctors? 

Consumers across the world are becoming increasingly accustomed to finding just about every product or service online, and healthcare is no exception.

Patients today not only search for doctors or clinics online but also look for all sorts of health-related information, from researching any unusual symptoms they may be experiencing or finding out about the latest treatments and healthcare trends.

Having a presence online not just helps doctors to address several health-related queries and reach out to thousands at one go, it also helps patients find information relevant to them.

Paramjeet Singh, a physician practising in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, started creating and posting content online about five years ago because he felt it was difficult to cater to the demand of each and every patient visiting his clinic explaining the root cause of the basic problems experienced by them.

With an aim to educate people regarding the basics of common health problems from a doctor’s perspective, Dr Singh started his YouTube channel which has over two million subscribers today.

“I used the social media platform to engage with not just my patients but also others who cannot come and visit me personally. Since catering to each and every patient was almost impossible, the idea of creating content for common health problems came to my mind,” Dr Singh said.

Social media and online content marketing provide healthcare professionals (HCPs) the tools to share information to debate healthcare policy and practice issues, to promote healthy behaviour, to engage with people, and to educate and interact with patients, caregivers, students and colleagues.

“I prefer Instagram and Facebook over other platforms for creating content,” said ` Maheswari, an internal medicine specialist based in Gurgaon, a Delhi suburb. “I get questions from all corners; from paediatric to geriatric queries. Since I am a general physician, I get a lot of unfiltered questions from people and I guide them to go to experts for their queries. Having an online presence helps in connecting with patients in a better way.”

Siddharth Warrier, a neurologist who is also a content creator, feels the social media outreach for doctors is not a side hustle anymore as the drive for content creation has now become a universal trend.

“Every person present on social media today has the urge to share what they want to, because they have a platform. The people who are qualified, when they share good content, add to public awareness and hence the chances of misinformation are less,” Dr Warrier said.

So is an online presence a viable alternative to a physical clinic? Dr Warrier said no doctor should discuss particular patient cases on social media, even on private messages, and that the clinic is still very important for patient management.

“As a doctor, I don’t recommend prescribing medicine on social media, as every patient is different and requires a specific line of treatment,” he said.

So is it a fine line between information dispenser and influencer? When asked about influencer marketing and selling healthcare products directly, Dr Singh explained that audiences’ expectation from a doctor creating content is very different from that of any other YouTuber creating content.

Balancing informative content, widening the audience, going in for paid-content partnerships and building relationships with people and others from the healthcare community are a few of the challenges HCPs are facing while creating a substantial online presence.

Dr Maheswari, said some companies do reach out to them for selling or advertising products but “we normally don't endorse a product which we haven’t used personally”.

“The doctors don’t normally specify on buying a particular product, there might be a handful who would do that but ethically that is not right,” she adds.

Entering the world of online content creation can sometimes be daunting, but doctors today are using their social media presence for providing health education to people, promoting their practice, advocating for a cause and connecting with other fellow doctors.

Social media has become the new “doctor’s lounge”.