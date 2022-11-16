 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Charlie Munger calls Tesla a ‘minor miracle’. Elon Musk’s response

Nov 16, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn’t, Charlie Munger, an aide to veteran investor Warren Buffet, said in an interview with CNBC.

“We haven’t had a successful new auto company in a long, long time," Munger said," admitting that he was surprised by its success.

He personally praised Elon Musk, saying he "has done some good things that others couldn’t do".

"Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization," Munger added.

Responding to a video of his comments, Musk wrote: "Mr. Munger’s words are much appreciated.

 
 