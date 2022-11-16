Charlie Munger calls Tesla a ‘minor miracle’. Elon Musk’s response

Elon Musk once said Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger told guests at a lunch all the ways his EV maker Tesla will fail. But in a recent interview, Munger says he doesn't recall that and went on to praise the company.

Charlie Munger, an aide to veteran investor Warren Buffett, told CNBC what Tesla did in the car industry was a "minor miracle".

“We haven’t had a successful new auto company in a long, long time," Munger said," admitting that he was surprised by its success.

He personally praised Elon Musk, saying he "has done some good things that others couldn’t do".

"Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization," Munger added.

Responding to a video of his comments, Musk wrote: "Mr. Munger’s words are much appreciated.





Munger 's praise for Musk came as he faced criticism from other quarters about how he is handling Twitter. He ordered wide-ranging layoffs soon after taking over the social network. Musk also showed he does not welcome criticism, as he sacked two engineers who publicly countered him. Elon Musk publicly punishes Twitter engineers who call him out online His pay-for-verification plan also proved to he chaotic, as impersonators proliferated online. Musk is also scheduled to testify at a trial concerning his $50-billion pay package as Tesla CEO, news agency AFP reported. The case rests on a shareholder's complaint alleging that Musk and Tesla's board of directors failed in their duties when they approved the pay package, amounting to about $51 billion at recent share prices. (With inputs from AFP)

