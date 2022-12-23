 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Charles Sobhraj freed after 20 years in prison. 10 facts about 'bikini killer'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

This week, a court in Nepal ordered Charles Sobhraj's release from a prison where he had been serving a life sentence.

Charles Sobhraj

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a witness. Known as "bikini killer" and "serpent", the 78-year old has been linked to murders across several Asian countries.

Here are 10 facts about Charles Sobhraj, from his place of birth to the crimes he committed:

- Charles Sobhraj was born in 1944 in Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City. His father was Indian and mother Vietnamese. His mother later married a French man and so Sobhraj spent his childhood in France.

- He had a troubled childhood and became involved in petty crimes, for which he served several jail terms.

- Later, he embarked on a trail leading from Europe to South Asia, where he first befriended and then robbed backpackers.

- He made his way to Thailand, where he committed his first murder. His victim was an American woman found on a beach in Pattaya in a bikini.