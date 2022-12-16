 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Biological E gets DCGI nod to market Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in India

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

The company said 14-valent paediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV14) against S. pneumoniae infection may be administered to infants 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age in three doses.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director and CEO, Biological-E

Hyderabad-based-Biological E. Limited (BE) on December 15 announced that it has received marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV14) for children.

“Biological E. Limited received authorization to manufacture and market the 14-valent Vaccine against Streptococcus pneumonia Infection in India,” the company said.

Pneumococcal disease is caused by the streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. Infection can result in diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia and pneumonia, apart from sinusitis and otitis media. The vaccine is generally given to children under the age of 5.

Also read: Biological-E developing Omicron specific vaccine, contemplating it to be used as bivalent jab: Mahima Datla, CEO

The DGCI grants permission for a drug or vaccine to be sold in the country after reviewing data from all phases of the clinical trials and assessing the results and recommendations of the expert group.

According to Biological E, the 14-valent paediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV14) against S. pneumoniae infection may be administered to infants 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age in three doses.