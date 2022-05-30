As Jet Airways ramps up hiring, CEO lists 6 traits he is looking for in candidates

Jet Airways has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to resume its commercial flight operations for the first time since its grounding in 2019 and is now looking to fill multiple positions.

The airline first announced that it was looking for candidates for its networking planning team. Advertisements for the positions of vice-president (marketing) and sales professionals followed.

Moneycontrol contacted Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor to learn what qualities he was looking for in candidates. He listed six of them.

Kapoor said candidates must be passionate about the jobs. "(They) must look at the job as something they love to do, not just as a paycheck," he told Moneycontrol.

They must have a positive attitude and must not be lackadaisical, Kapoor added. "Smarts. Goes without saying," he said.

The Jet Airways CEO added that those seeking jobs with the airline must also be able to communicate complex ideas in a simple manner and refrain from using jargon.

The candidates must exhibit irreproachable honesty and integrity, Kapoor added. Grooming and personal habits are also important, he said.

Jet Airways, facing debt and losses, had stopped operating in April 2019. It was later acquired by the Murarilal Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium in accordance with an insolvency resolution process.

Now, the airline is set to take off again. It is expected to start daily flights between Delhi and Mumbai from July-September and is also planning to resume weekly ones.

After receiving its revalidated air operator certificate on May 20, it appointed four new leaders -- Prabh Sharan Singh as chief digital officer, H R Jagannath as vice president of engineering, Vishesh Khanna as vice president of sales, distribution and customer engagement and Mark Turner as vice president of inflight product and services.