Actor Satish Shah shuts down racist comment at Heathrow Airport with 'we are Indians' reply

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Heathrow Airport has responded to Satish Shah's tweet apologizing about the encounter.

Satish Shah recalled a racist encounter he faced at Heathrow Airport in a viral tweet.

Veteran actor Satish Shah recalled a recent unsavoury incident at London’s Heathrow Airport after he overheard a demeaning and racist comment from the staff. His response to the comments, now viral after the popular film and TV actor tweeted about it, has won the internet.

It all started after staff at Heathrow Airport spoke among themselves and wondered how “they” (Shah) can afford a first class plane ticket. The actor, who heard the derogatory comment, responded with a “proud smile”: “Because we are Indians”.

“I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate “how can they afford 1st class?” Shah tweeted that has already received almost 11,000 likes and around 9 lakh views.
Heathrow Airport has also responded to the tweet apologizing about the encounter.

“Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?” the airport tweeted in the comments.

Users applauded Shah for standing up the racist comments and even pitched in with other things he may have added during the encounter.

“Good one Sir!! They got that Heathrow from the 40+ Trillion dollars worth of looted wealth from India!” one user commented.

“You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport,” another user wrote.