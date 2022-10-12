Cred's Kunal Shah names 3 things standing between 'you and your dreams': looks, talent...

Cred founder Kunal Shah recently shared a note on the three things that he thinks can become an obstacle for people while realising their dreams.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Remember--the only thing standing between you and your dreams is your appearance, lack of talent, and general personality (sic)."

Although, Kunal Shah listed out three things, it was his point on physical appearance that irked Twitter users.

"Wrong gyan, Mr Kunal. Just have a look at the appearance and personality of Sir Albert Einstein, Jack Ma, Ramanujan, Steve Wozniak, Sachin Tendulkar and many more. All of them had average looks and personality but they achieved excellence in their field only due to their skills," commented Shashank (@badola_shashank).

Others also pointed out that his "only thing" were actually three things.

The rest of the responses were drowned in tweets complaining of poor customer service from Cred.

While Shah did not respond to any of the comments, he did follow it up with another tweet hinting that the first tweet was a sarcastic one.

"One can predict future of a society by the growth ratio of people who get sarcasm," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, when LinkedIn released "The 2022 LinkedIn Top Startups" list a couple of weeks ago, of the 25 emerging Indian companies gaining attention, Cred topped it.

Shah then tweeted that he was "humbled" to be ranked as the first on the list.