COVID-19: Fresh push to booster shots for adults; focus this time on mix-and- match doses

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Even though the explosion of coronavirus cases in China has triggered global concerns, India has maintained that there is no need to panic in view of the extensive vaccine coverage. The government has, however, urged people to stay alert and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

With neighbouring China reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and India’s COVID-19 booster coverage standing at just 28 percent, the government has decided to expand the precautionary dose coverage in the country.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was held on December 21 to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 in India.

The Centre, however, is in no mood to offer booster doses free of cost to the 18-59-year age group even though it may decide to procure nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech and Corbevax by Biological E, top sources in the Union health ministry told Moneycontrol.

Under the current vaccination policy, those who have taken two doses of Covaxin or Covishield have the choice of receiving Corbevax as a precautionary dose. In days to come, nasal vaccine, too, may be permitted for them.

Those above 60 years of age can receive booster shots in government hospitals free of cost. Those in the 18-59-year age group, however, can avail the dose in private facilities at pre-decided rates.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government made COVID-19 booster shots free for all adults between July 15 and September 30, 2022 but this initiative was discontinued in October.