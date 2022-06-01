Couple get divorced after wife cooks 'Maggi' for breakfast, lunch and dinner

A couple in Tamil Nadu's Mysuru got a divorce after the husband complained that his wife would make only Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The judge, hearing the bizarre proceedings, dubbed it "The Maggi Case".

The divorce was finalised on mutual consent.

The incident came to light after the principal district and sessions court judge in Mysuru, ML Raghunath, shared the details during a press conference held recently, reported The New Indian Express.

He told the publication, "The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles."

The judge also said that courts often receive divorce petitions arising from petty issues. Some couples file for divorce within a day of getting married over putting salt on the wrong side of the plate or for not getting the colour of the wedding suit right, judge Raghunath said.

“Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls,” he told The New Indian Express .

The judge said that the courts get divorce petitions more from urban areas. "In rural areas, village panchayats intervene and settle the problems. Women have no independence and their fear of society and family sentiments force them to cope with the situation. But in cities, women are educated and financially independent,” he added.