Chinese man makes $885,000 a month by running in high heels. Here's how

A Chinese businessman has been earning about $885,000 a month by filming himself running and jumping in high heels, then sharing the videos on social media.

Wu Nan, 41, manufactures his own brand of high heels and models in them. Many of his videos have been viral. His videos gained him 1.2 million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, Bestlife reported.

Wu posts his videos under the username "Uncle Wu Who Wears High Heels," and films himself running and jumping in the shoes to show off their quality and comfort, South China Morning Post reported. In the videos, Wu can be seen running on the treadmill and doing various exercises wearing heels sometimes, as high as seven centimetres, to demonstrate their quality.

Helping him in his endeavour is Wu's shoe size -- US men's 6.5, or about a US woman's 8.5 -- which allows him to slip into the heels smoothly.