Man in China loses job, Rs 73 lakh compensation after he was caught vacationing on sick leave

A man in China has been fired from his Beijing-based tech company after he was caught holidaying on a tropical island when he had taken sick leave and was supposed to be on bed rest.

The man, Xu Moumou, contested the company's action at Beijing's Third Intermediate People's Court, but it was rejected in mid-April 2023, China's National Business Daily (NBD) reported.

Xu also lost a 620,000-yuan (about Rs 73 lakh) compensation, that was awarded to him earlier.

As per the report, the dispute started in July 2019 when Xu applied for two weeks of paid leave but the request was rejected by his manager due to pressure at work. Xu told his manager that he had already bought tickets for the trip to China's southern island of Hainan with his kid, but was still not granted the leave. Interestingly, Xu was not a new joiner and had been working with the company since 1998.