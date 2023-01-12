ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has amazed, and terrified, the internet with its ability to write academic essays and answer deep questions about life.

Turns out, it can write advertisements just as well, following multiple instructions effectively.

It was recently put to test by actor Ryan Reynolds, the owner of budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Reynolds asked the chatbot to write a commercial in his voice, incorporating a joke and a curse word.

Reynold also asked ChatGPT to weave in the fact that unlike big wireless companies, Mint Mobile's holiday promos were still on.

This is the copy the ChatGPT produced:

"Hey, it's Ryan Reynolds. First of all, let me just say Mint Mobile is the s***. All the big wireless companies out there are ending their holiday promos, but not Mint Mobile. We are keeping the party going because we are just that damn good. Sign up now. As an added bonus, you will get to hear my voice every time you call customer service. Just kidding. That's not really a thing. Stay classy everyone."

Reynolds described the result as "mildly terrifying". ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research lab whose founders include Elon Musk. It is a conversational dialogue model trained to grasp and respond to natural human language by AI and machine learning. ChatGPT can answer follow-up questions, counter hypothesis, acknowledge mistakes and even refuse requests that it considers inappropriate. Big companies are expressing interest in the viral AI chatbot. According to a Reuters report, Microsoft Corp is mulling a $10 billion investment into OpenAI. The company's CEO Satya Nadella, at an Bengaluru event earlier this month, had said ChatGPT could be a "co-pilot" for "frontline workers, knowledge workers and any professional doing design". Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT for best south Indian tiffins. And then...

