ChatGPT-4 saves dog's life: AI chatbot gives correct diagnosis for sick pet when vets failed

Ankita Sengupta
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

GPT-4 offered a compilation to the dog owner with a disclaimer: 'I am not a veterinarian, but...'

Sassy, the pet dog 'saved' by GPT-4. (Image credit: @peakcooper/Twitter)

OpenAI ChatGPT's newest version GPT-4 AI system recently saved a pet dog's life by providing a correct diagnosis for his medical condition at a time when even vets could not.

Twitter user Cooper (@peakcooper) shared he used GPT-4 to save his dog, Sassy. "After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse," he tweeted.

"I noticed her gums were very pale, so we rushed back to the vet. The blood test revealed an even more severe anemia, even worse than the first day we came in. The vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases, but came up negative."

By then, however, Sassy's condition was getting worse, and according to Cooper, the vet had no clue what it could be. They suggested Cooper wait and see what happens, which wasn't an acceptable answer to the pet owner so he rushed to another clinic to get a second opinion. That's when it occurred to him that medical diagnostics could be something that GPT-4 could be potentially good at, so he described the situation in great detail to the AI chatbot.