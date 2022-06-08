Caught on camera: Man throws woman onto New York subway tracks in unprovoked attack

A man who was seen throwing a 52-year-old woman onto the New York City subway tracks in a widely-circulated video has been arrested, news agency Reuters reported.

The New York Police Department on Tuesday released horrifying footage of the man, later identified as Theodore Ellis, shoving the woman onto subway tracks at a Bronx station over the weekend. The video showed him walking up to the woman, grabbing her shoulders and throwing her forcefully onto the train tracks before casually walking away.

Surveillance cameras at the station captured the shocking unprovoked attack, which the police later shared online while appealing for more information. The video shared by the NYPD cuts off before bystanders at the platform rushed to assist the woman, according to NBC News. Fortunately for the woman, who has not been identified, there was no train approaching at the moment she was thrown onto the tracks.

The New York Police Department offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to arrest of the suspect while sharing the video on Twitter.

After the footage was widely shared online, police arrested 30-year-old Theodore Ellis, who was identified on the basis of a tip. He has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

This is the latest in a line of subway attacks in New York City, according to NBC News. Police say that the woman suffered a broken collarbone and other cuts in the attack. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.