This 28-year-old CEO was Sam Bankman-Fried's roommate, under scrutiny after FTX collapse

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

Caroline Ellison is the CEO of Alameda Research, FTX's sister company that reportedly borrowed billions in customer funds from it

The crisis at crypto exchange FTX has put focus on its affiliate trading company Alameda Research. Reports suggest the company borrowed billions worth of customer funds from FTX.

Alameda Research, known to have made risky bets, is led by 28-year-old Caroline Ellison.

Ellison is part of Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle. According to a CoinDesk report, she was among the nine people living with Bankman-Fried in a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas and running FTX from there.

Ellison and Bankman-Fried also dated, CoinDesk reported, citing those familiar with FTX.

Ellison is a mathematics major who didn't always think she would become a trader.

"What do math majors do? I guess I’ll apply to some internships with some trading firms, see how that is," the Stanford Alumnus had said during a podcast in 2020, in which she also spoke of her love for reading, especially reading the Harry Potter books.